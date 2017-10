Photo courtesy of Westbrook Police Department | BDN Photo courtesy of Westbrook Police Department | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — Westbrook police found a teenage boy Tuesday afternoon, shortly after asking for the public’s help in looking for him.

Police said they located Ethan Cobb-McCoubrey around 4:30 — about 40 minutes after asking for assistance in finding him.

The 17-year old was found safe in Westbrook and no criminal activity is suspected, police said.