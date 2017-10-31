Maine psychiatrist loses medical license over suspected fraud

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth psychiatrist has lost the right to practice medicine in Maine after the state medical licensing body found evidence that he had committed fraud in prescribing medication to a jail inmate.

Dr. Reinaldo de los Heros signed an agreement with the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine on Tuesday that permanently revoked his state medical license for alleged “fraud, deceit or misperception.”

The disciplinary action is the latest stain on de los Heros’ already pockmarked medical career.

“The board concluded that Dr. de los Heros’ continued ability to practice medicine, including prescribing controlled substances, represented an immediate jeopardy to the public,” said a spokesman for the 10-member body.

The board had suspended Dr. de los Heros’ license on Oct. 10, after it found evidence that he had falsified records related to his prescribing Adderall to an inmate at the Cumberland County Jail.

The consent agreement cites emails and recorded phone calls as evidence that the psychiatrist prescribed the behavioral drug to an inmate after a phone call but then created a medical record stating that the man had visited his office.

Under the terms of the agreement, de los Heros did not admit to any of these claims but did concede to his license being pulled.

Neither the physician, who had a practice in Portland, nor his lawyer, immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

A voicemail message at de los Heros’ office said that “due to a recent situation with the board of medicine the office will be closed indefinitely.”

In 2016, de los Heros was placed on probation for six months after one of his patients committed suicide by overdosing on pills he had prescribed to her. He was running a “pill mill,” the victim’s mother told the Portland Press Herald at the time.

Before that, Massachusetts officials temporarily suspended de los Heros’ medical license in that state after the doctor was convicted of Medicaid fraud in 1997.