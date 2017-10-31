Police identify man, woman killed in separate Brunswick crashes

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police on Tuesday identified a Topsham man and Brunswick woman killed in car crashes Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Matthew Stevens, 32, of Topsham died in an apparent single-vehicle crash that was discovered Sunday on Maine Street at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road, Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said in a release Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called around 8 a.m. Sunday to the site, where a pickup truck had rolled onto its left side in a wooded area, police said at the time.

Stevens, the driver, was the only occupant of the vehicle, and died at the scene.

Katherine Rand, 78, of Brunswick died Monday night in a crash in the northbound lane of Route 1, according to Waltz.

Rand was allegedly driving a sedan south in the northbound lane of the divided highway when she collided head-on with a minivan at about 7:50 p.m., police said Monday morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults in the minivan were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and one teenage passenger was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Their names and conditions were not available Tuesday afternoon.