Affidavit: Dispute over marijuana led to shooting at Maine orchard

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A dispute over stolen marijuana apparently led to the shooting of two men in Bucksport last week, court documents reveal.

Both sides claim self-defense.

Cory Turcotte, 26, of Bucksport, arrived with two friends at Wight’s Apple Orchard in Bucksport on Oct. 26, reportedly in an attempt to settle the dispute, according to documents filed at Hancock County Superior Court in Ellsworth.

There he met two men with whom the dispute had occurred. An argument erupted, and Turcotte shot one man in the chest and the other man in the leg, according to an affidavit.

Turcotte told police that the man shot in the leg came at him with a knife, which the man later admitted having, and that the other man grabbed at the gun before he fired, the affidavit states.

The two men claimed that they were trying to disarm Turcotte, who brought with him to the orchard parking lot two handguns, a Derringer .38-caliber and a Kel Tec 9-millimeter semi-automatic, the affidavit states.

Turcotte was charged with Class B aggravated assault and Class C reckless conduct with a firearm on Oct. 26. He made $5,000 bail following an appearance at Superior Court in Ellsworth. Bail conditions include no contact with the two men and he is barred from going to the orchard, officials said.

One victim remains hospitalized, officials said. Information on his condition was not available. Both men were treated at Eastern Maine Medical Center of Bangor.

The police investigation is continuing.