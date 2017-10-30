Weather
October 30, 2017
Weather

Live: The latest storm photos and information throughout the state

Seth Koenig | BDN
A fallen power line is shown on Route 125 in Durham, Maine.

We’ll be keeping this page updated with photos, tweets and more to cover the devastation Monday morning’s storm caused throughout Maine.


Christopher Burns
October 30, 201711:03 am

The University of Maine in Orono has canceled classes for Monday as a result of ongoing power outages and storm damage.

Only essential staff are expected to report to work after noon, and the university urged students to exercise caution with blowing debris and downed trees down.


Christopher Burns
October 30, 201710:59 am

Outages so far today are estimated to exceed those from the Ice Storm of 1998.


Christopher Burns
October 30, 201710:58 am


Christopher Burns
October 30, 201710:56 am

Trees down on Mount Hope Avenue.

Preview attachment IMG_1281.JPG


Emily Burnham
October 30, 201710:54 am

Though we don’t have a final tally on exactly how many power outages there are in Bangor, we do know that there are significant outages in both the West and East side neighborhoods. For those of you in the area that missed a hot morning coffee or warm breakfast due to lack of electricity, fear not: most of downtown Bangor has been spared. All of Central Street and most of Main Street still has power, and everything from 98 Wake & Shake at the corner of Central and Harlow, to Fork & Spoon at the corner of Main and Water are serving lunch. 


Emily Burnham
October 30, 201710:53 am

Christopher Burns
October 30, 201710:52 am


Christopher Burns
October 30, 201710:46 am

Route 3 remains closed, according to the Ellsworth Police Department.


Lindsay Putnam
October 30, 201710:38 am

Charity and David Perrier walk by a downed tree in Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Monday morning. High winds overnight knocked out power and pushed down trees all over the city. Photo by Troy R. Bennett | BDN  


Lindsay Putnam
October 30, 201710:36 am

Storm damage seen on Alba Street in Portland. Photo by Beth Brogan. 


Lindsay Putnam
October 30, 201710:24 am

Photos of the damage to the Belfast waterfront. Boats completely destroyed. 

Posted by BDN Midcoast News on Monday, October 30, 2017


Lindsay Putnam
October 30, 201710:21 am


Lindsay Putnam
October 30, 201710:21 am


Lindsay Putnam
October 30, 201710:19 am


Lindsay Putnam
October 30, 201710:19 am

EMA Director: ‘Please Stay Home Until Winds Subside’


Lindsay Putnam
October 30, 201710:17 am

