Woman killed in Hebron hunting incident identified

Game wardens on Sunday identified the woman fatally shot by a hunter in Hebron, but continue to investigate the incident.

Karen Wrentzel, 34, of Hebron was not hunting Saturday when she was shot in a wooded area off Greenwood Mountain Road, where she lived, according to the Maine Warden Service.

A 38-year-old Hebron man who was hunting deer with his father has been identified as the shooter involved in the incident. Wrentzel did not have an affiliation with the two hunters, according to Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the warden service.

MacDonald said wardens continue to investigate the incident and question the two men involved as well as witnesses. The two hunters have been cooperative with game wardens.

The Maine Warden Service is working with the Maine attorney general’s office on the case.

This is the first fatal hunting incident in Maine since 2012. Saturday was the residents-only opening day of firearms season for deer hunting.

In 2012, Gerard Parent, 49, was shot in the throat and killed when he and another hunter fired at the same deer in Wales, according to the Sun Journal. In 2011, Peter Kolofsky, 46, was killed by another hunter, William Briggs, 61, who was convicted of manslaughter, receiving a three-year sentence with all but 45 days suspended.

Last year, there were four reported hunting-related injuries involving firearms in the state, according to the Sun Journal.

