Storm could cause flash flooding, power outages throughout Maine Sunday night

A low pressure system bringing heavy rain and high winds to Maine Sunday night has the potential to cause power outages and flash flooding in parts of the state through Monday.

The storm will begin bringing light rain into southern and western Maine during the afternoon on Sunday, with rains and winds intensifying in the overnight hours as it moves towards the Bangor and Down East region, according to National Weather Service meteorologists in Gray and Caribou.

One to three inches of rain is expected to fall in southern and western parts of the state, where a flash flood warning is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. The brunt of this rain will occur during the overnight hours on Sunday, according to Eric Schwibs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Gray.

The Bangor and Down East region will see at most about an inch and a half of rain once the storm moves out of the region Monday afternoon, according to Mark Bloomer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Caribou. However, heavy winds are “the main concern” for the area, Bloomer said.

A high wind watch is in effect Sunday night into Monday for most of the state, with winds speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour expected across Bangor and Down East. Gusts in that area could reach over 60 miles per hour, Bloomer said.

In southern and western Maine, wind speeds are expected to be between 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts potentially as high as 55 miles per hour.

Widespread power outages and downed trees are likely, Bloomer said.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit during the overnight hours Sunday, though it will linger into Monday morning, with fierce gusting winds sticking around the Bangor and Down East region through Monday afternoon.

