Maine amusement park to add more math, science for kids

Krysteana Scribner | Journal Tribune | BDN Krysteana Scribner | Journal Tribune | BDN

Rides, cotton candy and happy, happy children are what normally comes to mind when thinking about the Saco amusement park Funtown Splashtown U.S.A.

What many may not know is that it can also serve as a learning environment.

For 25 years, the park has been hosting Physics Day. Thousands of students from Maine and New Hampshire have visited to learn how the physics of physics apply in the real world.

Next year, Funtown Splashtown plans to expand the program and will offer science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, topics as well. High School students only can attend the program on May 17, and both high school and middle school students can attend on May 18.

The amusement park is partnering on this program with the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance, or MMSA, which for 25 years has provided STEM support and professional development to Maine educators.

The new, expanded program is being offered to keep up with the changing topics being taught in the classroom, Funtown Splashtown Marketing Manager Ed Hodgton said.

In addition to instruction from UMaine Physics and their mobile physics lab, the extended program will add climate and weather presentations.

Hodgton said he is excited that MMSA will be working with the amusement park on the program.

MMSA has vast experience with working with STEM content and curriculum development, the organization’s executive director, Ruth Kermish-Allen said.

She said the organization is excited to assist more students with a hands-on approach to learning by hosting experiential STEM activities.

In addition to the covering the physics of rides, the expanded program will also cover the math, engineering and technology involved in rides, said Kermish-Allen.

