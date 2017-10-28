Search continues for pit bulls ordered to be euthanized

Courtesy of Danielle Jones | BDN Courtesy of Danielle Jones | BDN

WATERVILLE, Maine – Dangerous dogs, whose death sentence was upheld Tuesday by a judge, remain on the loose four days after they escaped from their owner.

Now, the search is on to find them.

The search continues, as Waterville police say they are still looking for the two pit bulls that went missing from the Humane Society in Waterville on Tuesday.

The director of the Humane Society, Lisa Smith, says they are now reviewing policies and protocols to ensure public safety for the community and are working closely with both Winslow and Waterville Police Departments.

On Tuesday, police say, the dogs’ owner Danielle Jones was taking them on a walk around the humane center before she notified them that they got loose.

Smith says the dogs were walked two times a week by Jones for the past year; they were supervised the majority of the time but were on strict regulations not to leave the property. Smith says Jones has always been cooperative, but now she is nowhere to be found.

Smith says the Humane Society was updated from time to time on the case, but wasn’t notified by courts of the euthanization order the day the dogs went missing.

