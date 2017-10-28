Award-winning video: ‘Everybody’s like family’ at a bowling alley that served Westbrook for 77 years

At the Maine Press Association’s annual conference and awards banquet in Bar Harbor this month, the Bangor Daily News claimed the top award for digital general excellence and journalist Troy R. Bennett claimed two first place awards for his videography work.

In this one from April 2016, which won first place among daily newspapers in the sports video category, Bennett profiled a Westbrook bowling alley closing last year after nearly 80 years in business. The video accompanied a story by business reporter Darren Fishell.

“A lot of us were … almost crying when Kevin was telling us he’s closing down the place,” one loyal bowler, Matt Corbeau, told Bennett at the time.

“A lot other places are clique-y,” said Scott Sparks, pausing to offer a friendly “good night” to a departing patron off-camera while a clip of a grandmotherly woman played. “We’re not clique-y. We’re like family. Everybody’s like family here.”