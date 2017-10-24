Opponent of Vermont housing project drops appeal

An appeal that threatened to delay a proposed housing project on downtown Montpelier’s French Block has been dropped.

A company that owns an adjoining parking lot had challenged a permit on the project, disputing the ownership of a parcel of land and the use of two parking spaces.

The developers of the project say that appeal was dropped. The parking lot owners could not be reached for comment.

City Manager Bill Fraser tells The Times Argus he hopes this means progress on the project, which is expected to bring new affordable housing units to the city.

Work to convert the long-unused upper floors of the building into 18 apartments is scheduled to begin this year.

