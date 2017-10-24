NH cops looking for information on crash that killed young mother

Police in New Hampshire are seeking witnesses to the crash that killed a woman and injured her husband while their baby was in the car.

Gilford Police say 22-year-old Rhianna Santiago was killed Saturday after her car rolled over on a bypass in Gilford. WMUR-TV reports her husband, 25-year-old Darren Cartier, was hospitalized.

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter was not injured.

Police say the driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash is cooperating, but they still don’t know what caused the crash. Sgt. Christopher Jacques says they are considering the direct involvement of another vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.