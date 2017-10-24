Family of mentally ill Vermont man shot by police reaches nearly $83K settlement

The family of a mentally ill man who was shot and wounded by a Vermont police officer more than three years ago has reached an $82,500 settlement with the city of Winooski.

Court documents show that the mother of Isaac Sage agreed to the settlement that clears the city and the officer who fired the shot of any wrongdoing stemming from the April 25, 2013 incident that began when two officers confronted Sage after receiving a trespassing complaint against him.

The unarmed Sage was shot once in the leg after Sage had hit the officer.

Court documents say officers should have known Sage was a person with a disability because he told officers he was living in a local home for people suffering from mental illness.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.