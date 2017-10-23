Trump pledges ‘NO change to your 401(k)’ in his tax cut plan

Evan Vucci | AP | BDN Evan Vucci | AP | BDN

President Donald Trump vowed Monday that his tax cuts plan would not include any changes to tax-deferred retirement accounts such as 401(k)s, following reports last week that House Republicans were weighing a sharp reduction in the amount of income American workers could save through such programs.

Trump tweeted Monday morning: “There will be NO change to your 401(k). This has always been a great and popular middle class tax break that works, and it stays!”

Several news organizations reported last week that congressional Republicans were considering a cap on contributions to 401(k) programs as part of a broad overhaul of the tax code.

Such tax-deferred accounts are a popular way that many Americans, especially middle-class workers, save for their retirement. Any proposed limits or restrictions could have drawn a sharp backlash, including in the asset management industry.

Trump’s tweet comes as the White House steps up its campaign for tax reform this week. The president wrote an op-ed in USA Today under the headline, “With tax reform we can make it morning in America again,” a play on former president Ronald Reagan’s campaign slogan.

Trump spoke with House Republicans on a Sunday evening conference call to mobilize support for tax cuts and plans to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a luncheon meeting with Senate Republicans.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, one of the president’s daughters and a senior White House adviser, will travel to suburban Philadelphia on Monday to hold a town hall meeting about tax reform.