Student protest denouncing bullying at Maine school swells to more than 200

Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly | BDN Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly | BDN

Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly | BDN Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly | BDN

More than 200 York High School students bearing rainbow flags and carrying signs rallied across the street from the school Monday morning, in support of a 14-year-old gay student who has been the target of bullying — and whose older brother is facing criminal charges, according to his family, after he engaged in a physical confrontation with one of the alleged bullies.

The rally began at 6:30 a.m., with well over 100 students remaining past the start of school and vowing to remain there all day in support of not only the student himself, who came out as gay over the summer, but of all students who are gay, lesbian or bisexual.

“You see all walks of life from the high school out here right now,” said Nate Davis, a YHS student. “You’ve got football players, two of the captains, people from the drama club who never get involved in sports, all sorts of people. When everyone gets together for one problem you can tell that problem is big enough that you need to address it soon. That’s what this is trying to show. We’re not all from one group, but we’re all united.”

That sentiment was not lost on the bullied student, who was surrounded by friends at the rally. “It’s only about four or five or six people [who were being bullies] and look at the people here. They’re definitely outnumbered,” Garrett McCann said, adding that he “definitely” feels supported. “I mean I don’t even know some of these people, and here they are.”

According to the student’s father, Timothy McCann, most of the students at the school have been supportive of his son, but “a couple of kids were bullying him” since school started. He said a lot of the comments were made by this small group on social media or on various apps. “They called him ‘faggot’ and some other crude stuff I am probably embarrassed to even say to you.”

The father of the two teens said he is very proud of the efforts of the students, and he and his wife came to the rally site Monday morning to show their support.

“Hopefully, this will lead to a good outcome going forward,” he said. “I’m very proud of these students. Their message is about peace and love and protecting all kids from being bullied.”

He said his son told several teachers who suggested he speak with Principal Karl Francis, which he “never took the next step to do.” In a letter home to parents of York High students sent on Friday, Francis wrote that last Thursday, “we received some preliminary information about the ongoing conflict (between the student and those bullying him) and addressed it this morning by meeting with the parties.”

Subsequent to that meeting, the student’s older brother, also a student at York High, “physically assaulted” one of the students, Francis said in his email. “It appears now that the assault was a retaliatory measure,” Francis said. Police were called to the school and the older brother was subsequently placed into custody.

That night, there was a home football game, and students appeared wearing T-shirts that said authorities should “Free” the older brother, who is a juvenile. Many were wearing those same T-shirts outside of the school Monday morning. Francis was not immediately available for an interview first thing Monday morning.

In a statement that students handed out Monday morning, students said in part, “We are standing out here today to rally for EVERYONE being bullied, to spread a positive message of gay pride, to stand for the LGBTQ+ community and to bring awareness to hate crimes.

“We do not support or condone the way that many students are being treated here at York High School and need to show that this is an issue here and is one that we will no longer stand for.”

They urged students and supporters to use the hashtag #IStandWithYHS and others that support the gay students. “We are standing with every single student and community member to say that we will not tolerate bullying or hate crimes in our community.”

They want to talk with administrators about creating a stronger bullying policy and to engage the student and York community in a dialogue about the dangers of bullying.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.