A Turner man died Friday when his vehicle in Buckfield, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Jared Jones, 23, was driving his Jeep Cherokee on east on Route 117 when his passenger’s side tires drifted onto the shoulder. Jones overcorrected and his Jeep crashed, rolling over several times.

Jones was the only person in the vehicle, and no other drivers were involved in the crash, which was investigated by Maine State Police and local deputies.