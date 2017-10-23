Nation
October 23, 2017
Nation

Tillerson makes unannounced side trip to Afghanistan

By Matthew Lee and Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Alex Brandon | AP | BDN
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a media availability, with Gen. John Nicholson, left, commander of Resolute Support, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.

BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan.

The State Department says Tillerson visited Bagram Air Base for talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other senior officials to outline for them the Trump administration’s new South Asia policy. He also underscored the ongoing U.S. commitment to stabilizing the war-ravaged country.

Cloaked in secrecy and under heavy security, Tillerson slipped out of the Qatari capital of Doha in the pre-dawn hours and flew into Afghanistan on Monday on the third leg of a trip that started in Saudi Arabia.

 

Comments

