October 23, 2017
‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon reportedly spotted at a Maine brewery

By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff
Updated:
GUS RUELAS | REUTERS | BDN
Jimmy Fallon, host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", takes part in a panel discussion in this Reuters file photo.

Comedian Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” was reportedly spotted at Lubec Brewing Co. over the weekend.

A fellow diner at the brewery posted a photo of Fallon on Facebook Saturday night, and TownSquare Media reported that it confirmed the picture is indeed of the late-night talk show host.

Posted by Jim Lennox on Saturday, October 21, 2017

Fallon’s no stranger to northern New England. He reportedly has a home on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire and even uses the setting as a backdrop for a recurring summer camp comedy sketch on “The Tonight Show.”

In April, Maine Gov. Paul LePage made his way into Fallon’s opening monologue, as the comedian joked about how President Donald Trump commented on the governor’s weight loss.

