‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon reportedly spotted at a Maine brewery

Comedian Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” was reportedly spotted at Lubec Brewing Co. over the weekend.

A fellow diner at the brewery posted a photo of Fallon on Facebook Saturday night, and TownSquare Media reported that it confirmed the picture is indeed of the late-night talk show host.

Fallon’s no stranger to northern New England. He reportedly has a home on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire and even uses the setting as a backdrop for a recurring summer camp comedy sketch on “The Tonight Show.”

In April, Maine Gov. Paul LePage made his way into Fallon’s opening monologue, as the comedian joked about how President Donald Trump commented on the governor’s weight loss.