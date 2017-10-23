Maine HS students protest bullying of gay classmate

More than 100 York High School students lined up with signs outside the school Monday morning to protest the bullying of a gay classmate, multiple media outlets reported.

A senior at the school told WMTW television a student at the school has faced constant harassment over his sexual orientation.

Students and parents rallied on Monday morning with signs that read “Be Kind” and “You’re Beautiful,” among other words of support, WCSH television reported.

York HS Students are playing music that supports acceptance and cheering as cars go by, some of which are honking. pic.twitter.com/OFTA3F5EYO — Katie Bavoso (@KatieBavoso) October 23, 2017

York students who took part told WCSH they’re demonstrating not just for one classmate, but any student who is being bullied, and that they want to create a school atmosphere accepting of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

