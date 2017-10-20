UMaine, Husson, MMA football teams hitting the road on Saturday

The University of Maine football team has developed a bad habit this season and second-year head coach Joe Harasymiak is looking for his Black Bears to kick the habit beginning Saturday when they travel to take on the University of Albany Great Danes in an important Colonial Athletic Association game at Casey Stadium.

The habit Harasymiak is referring to is his team’s penchant for falling behind early and being forced to chase the game.

In four of their five games, UMaine has surrendered the game’s first touchdown.

The Black Bears have trailed at halftime in three games and have lost all three. They won the two in which they led at the intermission.

“That has got to be a point of emphasis,” said Harasymiak. “We’re going to change the pregame stuff we do a little bit so we’ll be more intense and come out ready to go.

“We have to start well. It’s difficult falling behind, especially on the road,” he added.

UMaine (2-3 overall, 1-3 in CAA) at UAlbany (3-3, 1-2), 3:30 p.m., Casey Stadium, Albany, N.Y.: The Black Bears will be seeking their third consecutive win over the Great Danes and fourth in a row in Albany.

UMaine will again be challenged by one of the Football Championship Subdivision’s best defenses. The Great Danes, which will be playing in its homecoming game, are 10th in the country in points allowed per game (278.2), 11th in points (17) and 12th in rushing yards allowed (88.5). They are also sixth in fumble recoveries with eight.

Running behind a veteran offensive line, University of Maine sophomore running back Josh Mack is the FCS leader in rushing yards per game (154.4) and second in total rushing yards (772).

He has rushed for at last 100 yards in four of UMaine’s five games.

“They have a real good front (on defense) and their defensive backs are really aggressive. They like to get involved in (stopping) the running game. We’ll see what we can do in the passing game. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get over the top of them and make some plays,” said UMaine redshirt freshman quarterback Chris Ferguson.

Albany is without injured All-CAA running back Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks. Freshman Karl Mofor (85 carries-344 yards), has rushed for at least 95 yards in three of their six games. Will Brunson has completed 96 of 168 passes for 1,184 yards and Jerod Diggs (23 catches-413 yards) leads a list of six receivers who have caught at least 11 passes. Linebacker Nate Hatalsky (65 tackles, 7 tackles for loss) and safety Mason Gray (37 tackles) anchor the defense with end Malachi Hoskins (32, 6 TFL, 2 sacks).

Ferguson has completed 84 of 154 passes for 903 yards. Jaleel Reed (19-for-283) and Jared Osumah (15-for-155) have been his leading receivers and the Black Bear defense, seventh in the country with 3.7 sacks per game, features linebackers Jaron Grayer (45 tackles, 2 sacks) and Sterling Sheffield (41, 6 TFL, 3.5 sacks) along with end Kayon Whitaker (25, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks).

Husson (5-1, 3-0 ECFC) vs. Gallaudet (2-4, 2-1), 1 p.m. at Washington D.C.: Husson treks to the nation’s capital to be the guest at Gallaudet’s homecoming. The Eagles are coming off their most dominating effort of the season, a 49-0 thrashing of Castleton.

Senior halfback John Smith surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth straight year in that game and ranks fifth among NCAA Division III rushers with 1,054 yards. Junior quarterback Cory Brandon completed his first 14 passes and finished 15 of 17 for 183 yards and four touchdowns to earn Eastern Collegiate Football Conference co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Husson’s defense scored its first shutout of the season against Castleton and lowered its points-allowed average this season to 10.7 per game.

Senior defensive back Jean Gabriel was named ECFC and ECAC Division III North Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking two punts. He also made an interception, forced a fumble and had a sack among six tackles.

Gallaudet has won two straight games since an 0-4 start, averaging 54 ppg in ECFC wins over Anna Maria (73-23) and Alfred State (35-19).

Maine Maritime (1-5, 1-3 NEWMAC) vs. Norwich (0-6, 0-3), 1:30 p.m. at Northfield, Vermont: Maine Maritime hopes to build on its first victory of the season in its New England Women’s and Men’s Conference matchup at winless Norwich.

MMA has been led by senior quarterback Corey Creeger, the reigning NEWMAC and ECAC Division III North player of the week after amassing 329 total yards — including 212 rushing yards on 26 carries — with two TD passes and a scoring run as the Mariners topped Coast Guard 34-16.

That win marked the first time this year MMA has held an opponent to fewer than 30 points. Junior defensive back John Bennett leads the team with 49 tackles, with junior linebacker Derek Breunig and sophomore linebacker Alec Clark close behind with 48 each.

Norwich is coming off a bye week after losing to Merchant Marine 52-17 on Oct. 7. The Cadets average 12.2 points per game while yielding 31 per contest.

Other Maine college games, 1 p.m.: Colby (0-5) at Hamilton (1-4), Middlebury (4-1) at Bates (0-5), Bowdoin (0-5) at Trinity (5-0).