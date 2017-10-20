Sanford struck by second fire in two days

Courtesy of Cyndy Pattershall | WGME | BDN Courtesy of Cyndy Pattershall | WGME | BDN

SANFORD — A two-alarm fire broke out on the top floor of an apartment building on Friday afternoon, calling Sanford firefighters into action one day after firemen had fought a 5-alarm blaze half a mile away on Island Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Sanford fire crews received a call at 3:16 p.m. with reports of a blaze on the third floor of a triple-decker apartment at 41 River St. As of Friday afternoon, no one is believed to be injured.

[Sanford fire reached 5 buildings, occupied crews from 25 departments]

The fire was under control by Friday afternoon, according to receptionists with the Sanford Fire Department, and fire crews were ensuring that everything is extinguished.

