Police search for suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap child from Portland Hannaford

Courtesy of WGME | BDN Courtesy of WGME | BDN

PORTLAND – Portland police are searching for a man who they say tried to abduct a baby from the Back Cove Hannaford on Friday afternoon.

According to police, at around 1:15 p.m. the young child was in a shopping carriage when the suspect allegedly wheeled the carriage away while the child’s parent wasn’t looking.

Portland police say Hannaford employees immediately locked the store down when the child was reported missing, and found the 2-month-old more than 20 aisles away from where the father was.

Officials say the suspect never took the infant out of the building.

Police say they’re looking for a white man in his 30s wearing a yellow shirt and a white hat. The hat has an orange brim.

The store immediately went into a “Code Adam,” or lockdown, and in about a minute the baby was found safe, still in the cart.

Police believe their suspect ran out when the store came out of lockdown and are still trying to figure out his intent.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Portland.