Elderly man struck by car in downtown Ellsworth

A car hit an elderly man crossing Main Street in downtown Ellsworth at rush hour on Friday.

The 78-year-old Ellsworth man stepped out from between parked cars near State and Water streets when he was hit by a 2007 Buick sedan at about 4:40 p.m. He suffered head cuts but was conscious when he was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, Ellsworth police Sgt. Chad Wilmot said.

The driver, a 75-year-old Surry man, told police that he couldn’t see the pedestrian because the sun was in his eyes, Wilmot said.

The driver was not cited.

The police investigation is continuing.

