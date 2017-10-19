Education
October 19, 2017
Education Latest News | Poll Questions | Haunted Maine | Obamacare | National Anthem Protests
Education

Vermont university gets $1M donation for new arena

By AP
Updated:
Wikipedia Commons | BDN
Wikipedia Commons | BDN
The Gutterson Fieldhouse is the University of Vermont's current hockey arena, seating more than 4,000 people.

The University of Vermont says it has received a $1 million donation pledged for construction of a new multipurpose arena.

UVM Board of Trustees Chair David Daigle and his wife Beth made the pledge. The Burlington Free Press reports the couple’s gift will be directed toward facilities to enhance student health and wellness on campus.

Athletic Director Jeff Schulman said Wednesday they are close to $5 million in fundraising dollars, saying these early large gifts validate the project.

Schulman says the arena committee is expected to meet with the Board of Trustees on Friday to provide an update and to seek approval to advance to the next stage of the project.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like