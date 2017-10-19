Vermont university gets $1M donation for new arena

Wikipedia Commons | BDN Wikipedia Commons | BDN

The University of Vermont says it has received a $1 million donation pledged for construction of a new multipurpose arena.

UVM Board of Trustees Chair David Daigle and his wife Beth made the pledge. The Burlington Free Press reports the couple’s gift will be directed toward facilities to enhance student health and wellness on campus.

Athletic Director Jeff Schulman said Wednesday they are close to $5 million in fundraising dollars, saying these early large gifts validate the project.

Schulman says the arena committee is expected to meet with the Board of Trustees on Friday to provide an update and to seek approval to advance to the next stage of the project.