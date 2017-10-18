Crime down in Maine, but drugs still a ‘driving force’

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Crime in Maine decreased for the fifth straight year in 2016, but drug use continues to fuel much of the state’s criminal behavior, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Statistics released Wednesday showed crime dropped 8.7 percent from 2015 to 2016.

“The fifth consecutive drop in crime is encouraging, but drugs are still the driving force behind most crime in Maine,” Public Safety Commissioner John Morris said Wednesday in a news release. “Drugs still affect all Maine law enforcement, with much of the drugs coming into Maine from out of staters affiliated with gangs.”

While crime fell overall, three categories of illegal incidents rose from 2015. Arson saw the largest percent increase, rising nearly 130 percent, from 91 cases reported in 2015 to 209 in 2016. State police, the agency responsible for compiling crime statistics, attributed the uptick to a new reporting system implemented by the state fire marshal’s office, the release said.

That office, instead of police departments, will be the sole reporting agency for arsons.

Aggravated assault, which involves serious injury and usually a weapon, increased nearly 10 percent. There were 1,002 aggravated assaults last year, compared to 916 in 2015.

Cases of reported rape rose nearly three percent, with 10 more rapes reported in 2016 than the previous year, when 373 were reported.

Crime was down in all other categories in 2016, including homicides. Police investigated 18 murders last year compared to 23 in 2015.

