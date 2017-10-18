Former Vermont senator avoids jail time in sexual favors case

A former Vermont lawmaker convicted of setting up his tenant to have sex with one of his acquaintances has been sentenced to one year of probation and mandatory sex offender treatment.

Sixty-five-year-old Norman McAllister, of Highgate Center, was convicted in July of one misdemeanor count of prohibited acts. He was acquitted of another count of prohibited acts and sex assault.

The Republican was sentenced Tuesday and will not serve any jail time. He has maintained his innocence.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year.

Lawmakers voted to suspend the state senator after his arrest in 2015.