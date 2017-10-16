Environment
October 16, 2017
Environment

Maine company to outfit soup kitchen, shelter with solar power system

By AP
Susan Sharon | Maine Public | BDN
Fortunat Mueller of ReVision Energy looks at a list of solar projects in the works.

A soup kitchen and shelter in New Hampshire will soon be one of the first in the Northeast to be powered by solar energy.

The board of the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter (NSKS) which assists thousands of low income people, has contracted with Portland, Maine-based ReVision Energy for the installation and operation of a 39.3-kilowatt solar system. The 131 solar panels mounted on the organization’s roof in the city’s downtown will produce 43,080 kilowatts of electricity each year and reduce annual carbon pollution by more than 45,000 pounds annually. It is also will save the shelter $176,282 over the lifetime of the project.

NSKS Executive Director Michael Reinke said the project allows it to devote donor’s dollars to helping meet the community’s most basic needs.

 

Comments

