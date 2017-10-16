Police: Maine driver distracted by child in truck strikes two walkers, killing one

One woman was killed and another injured when they were struck by a pickup truck as they walked on East Side Road in Addison on Friday.

Trissa Donovan, 42, of Harrington died was taken from the scene of the incident to Downeast Community Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to Washington County Sheriff Barry A. Curtis.

Kayla East, 23, of Addison is charged with driving to endanger and operating after suspension. East allegedly struck the women when she crossed the centerline after being distracted by her child.

Donovan and Mandy Kane, 37, of Addison were walking south on East Side Road when they were struck from behind by the red Dodge pickup allegedly driven by East, according to Curtis.

Kane was taken to Downeast Community Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.