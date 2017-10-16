Police identify pedestrian killed in Corinth crash

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the pedestrian who died after he was struck by pickup truck last week.

Brandon Henderson, 37, of Corinth was walking south along Route 15, near White School House Road, about 7 p.m. Friday, when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck driven by Robert Webb, 51, of Dover-Foxcroft, according to William Birch, chief deputy of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson died at the scene, Birch said in a statement.

Webb is cooperating with police, and a crash reconstruction is underway, Birch said.

The Corinth Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Maine State Police assisted at the scene.