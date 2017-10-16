Vermont taxi driver charged for allegedly carrying ‘gold skull cane sword’

A Vermont cabbie is angry after being cited for having a sword.

Ken Cormier of Rutland is due to appear this week in criminal court in New York after being cited for a misdemeanor charge.

He accused New York troopers of charging him with the weapons offense because they were frustrated when they didn’t find any drugs early on Oct. 3.

Mark Cepiel, a New York State Police spokesman, told the Rutland Herald that Cormier was pulled over for erratic operation and that the “gold skull cane sword” was discovered after he agreed to a search.

Cormier said he considered it to be a cane, not a weapon. He does carry a pocket knife and collapsible baton for self-defense, but those are legal.