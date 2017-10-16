Dog died after being left alone in car for 5 hours, Mass. police say

Gary Friedman | MCT | BDN Gary Friedman | MCT | BDN

Police in Salem, Massachusetts, said a couple from New York is facing charges after officers found a dog dead in their car, Boston television station WCVB is reporting.

Brendan Bulfin, 38, and Courtney Casey, 28, have been charged with cruelty to animals after their 3-year-old French bulldog, Nigel, was found dead Sunday night in a car parked at the Salem Commuter Rail Parking Garage, according to WCVB.

Local police reportedly said the dog had been left in the car for more than five hours on a 73-degree day, and that temperatures inside the enclosed vehicle likely increased to as much as 122 degrees in just one hour.