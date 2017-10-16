In response to opioid crisis, Vermont streamlines process to become substance abuse counselor

Vermont National Guard | BDN Vermont National Guard | BDN

Vermont has streamlined the process for becoming a substance abuse counselor as the state continues to address the opioid addiction crisis.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says estimates suggest Vermont needs 100 to 200 more counselors.

Scott announced Monday that the Office of Professional Regulation has changed the rules to make it easier to become apprentice addiction professionals, alcohol and drug counselors, and licensed alcohol and drug counselors in Vermont.

Officials say the emergency rules simplify the educational requirements and relieve professionals from unnecessary documentation. They’re also compatible with other states so out-of-state clinicians can work in Vermont.

The move came after Scott asked the Governor’s Opioid Coordination Council to review the state’s mental health and drug and alcohol addiction laws.