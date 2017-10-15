Records fall as Husson football team rolls past Castleton

BANGOR, Maine — Senior halfback John Smith surpassed 6,000 career rushing yards as the Husson University football team stormed to a 49-0 Eastern Collegiate Football Conference victory over Castleton University at the Winkin Complex on Saturday.

Smith rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as the Eagles built a 42-0 halftime lead before a homecoming weekend crowd.

The win was the 12th straight at home and the 10th consecutive in conference play for coach Gabby Price’s club, now 5-1 overall and a league-leading 3-0 in the conference this season. Castleton falls to 3-3 overall, 2-1 in the conference.

Husson junior quarterback Cory Brandon completed his first 14 pass attempts — a school record — and ended the day 15 of 17 for 183 yards and four touchdowns, two to Kyree Calli and one each to Kyle Gaudet and Aidan Hogan.

An 8-yard pass to tight end D.J. Allen with 11:20 left in the second quarter gave Brandon a second school record for the day, this one for career completions with 267.

Gaudet finished with a team-high 99 yards on six pass receptions.

Antonio Rocha and Elvin Suazo Jr. each had eight tackles to pace the Husson defense, with Suazo also contributing a fumble recovery. Jake Dobos, Luke Washburn and Jean Gabriel each had six tackles, with Gabriel adding a quarterback sack, a pass interception and two blocked punts.

De’Wayne Smith and Quan Soyini also had pass interceptions against Castleton quarterback Mitchell Caron of Augusta. Caron, the reigning conference offensive player of the week, was just 6 for 19 passing for 56 yards with three interceptions.

Husson built a 21-0 first-quarter lead as Brandon hit Calli for touchdown completions of 5 and 18 yards and Smith added his 60th career touchdown run from 2 yards out shortly after Gabriel’s first blocked punt.

The Eagles made it 28-0 nine seconds into the second quarter when Brandon passed 11 yards to Gaudet, a score set up when Husson’s Lionel Guillaume forced a fumble and Suazo returned the recovery 70 yards to the Castleton 8.

Gabriel’s interception set up Brandon’s fourth touchdown pass, a 13-yard strike to a leaping Hogan with 5:44 left in the second quarter.

De’Wayne Smith’s interception led to the final score of the half, with John Smith scoring from 5 yards out as Husson tied the program record for most points in a half.

Smith added the game’s final touchdown midway through the third quarter, a 38-yard run set up by Gabriel’s second blocked punt.

Maine Maritime 34, Coast Guard 16

At Castine, quarterback Corey Creeger of Biddeford amassed 329 yards of total offense with two passing touchdowns and a third score on the ground as Maine Maritime Academy scored its first victory of the season.

The win also was the Mariners’ debut victory the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference, which the school joined in football this year.

Creeger rushed for 212 yards on 26 carries as the Mariners totaled 441 yards of total offense, 324 on the ground.

The Mariners’ defense complemented that offense by recording five quarterback sacks and three pass interceptions while limiting 3-4 Coast Guard to 230 total yards.

Maine Maritime (1-5) took the opening kickoff and marched 14 plays to the end zone, with Creeger throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Casale on fourth-and-5 with 6:56 left in the first quarter.

Coast Guard’s Patrick Crowley blocked the extra point and teammate Will Daniels returned it all the way to make the score 6-2.

An interception by Maine Maritime’s Trenton Bouchard set up a 55-yard touchdown run by Creeger to make it 12-2 late in the first quarter before Coast Guard got a 3-yard TD run by Ryan Jones to close within 12-9 early in the second period.

Jacob Doolan got that score back for Maine Maritime with a 3-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run to give the Mariners a 20-9 halftime advantage.

Coast Guard struck first in the second half, with a 5-yard touchdown run by senior Cam Cecchini narrowing the gap to 20-16 before Doolan scored his second touchdown from 5 yards out to make it 28-16.

Creeger closed out the scoring with 4:21 left in the game by hitting Mason Kaserman with a 90-yard touchdown pass.

Alec Clark paced Maine Maritime’s defense with 16 tackles, including nine solo stops and one sack. Derek Breunig added 10 tackles and a sack, while John Bennett and Andrew Plata each added an interception and Spencer Baron and Cody O’Brien each forced a fumble.