Patriots rookie Langi injured in car crash

New England Patriots rookie defensive end/linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife were in a car crash Friday night when they were rear-ended by another vehicle, the team announced Saturday.

The accident involved serious injuries but they are not considered to be life-threatening, a person close to the 25-year-old Langi told ESPN. Five people reportedly were hospitalized following the chain-reaction crash involving three cars.

On the official injury report, the Patriots listed Langi as out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets with a back injury.

“We are aware of the traffic accident involving Harvey Langi and a passenger last night in Foxborough,” the Patriots said in a statement. “The two were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear-ended by another vehicle. They were both transported to a local hospital with injuries and are receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Harvey, the Langi family and those who sustained injuries in last night’s accident.”

Rookie safety David Jones, who is on the Patriots’ practice squad, tweeted his thoughts to Langi: “Praying for my brother @LANGI21 quick recovery for you and your wife.”

The 6-foot-2, 252-pound Langi made the Patriots’ 53-man roster after entering the league as an undrafted player out of Brigham Young University in Utah. He has played in one game this season, making one tackle in Week 2.