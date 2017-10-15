Hampden boys, Camden Hills girls win cross-country titles

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times | BDN Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times | BDN

The Hampden Academy boys and Camden Hills of Rockport girls raced to Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A cross-country titles at Cony High School in Augusta on Saturday.

At the Penobscot Valley Conference championships at Orono High School, the Hermon boys and Caribou girls captured Class B championships while Orono swept the Class C titles.

The Hampden boys scored 52 points to top runner-up Bangor (76) for the Kennebec Valley Class A boys title.

Bangor’s Gabe Coffey finished second overall, 11 seconds behind individual winner Lisandro Berry-Gaviria (17:05.1) of Mount Ararat of Topsham.

Hampden placed four runners among the top eight, with Wyatt Lord third, Grahme Solokoski fifth, Connor Glowa sixth and Jason Mathies eighth. Lucas Hale rounded out the Broncos’ scorers in 30th place.

Grace Iltis (19:56.3) and Augusta Stockman of Camden Hills finished 1-2 in the Class A girls race as Camden Hills totaled 40 points to best second-place Mount Ararat (55). Brunswick was third with 129 points, one ahead of fourth-place Brewer.

Camden Hills placed five runners in the top 18 to secure the win, with Miranda Dunton sixth, Claire Wyman 15th and Rose O’Brien 18th.

Karli Leighton finished fourth to pace Mount Ararat with teammates Katherine Leckbee fifth and Camila Ciembroniewicz seventh.

In Class B, the Lincoln Academy of Newcastle boys and Maranacook of Readfield girls raced to convincing victories.

Led by race winner Sam Russ (17:44), Lincoln Academy placed all five of its scoring runners among the top eight finishers and totaled 21 points. Maranacook was next with 93, followed by Waterville with 94, Belfast with 111 and Morse of Bath with 124.

Freshman Olivia Tiner (20:41) of Winslow won the girls race, but Maranacook had the next three finishers (Molly McGrail, Laura Parent and Sophie LeClair) and five runners in the top 10 to score 26 points, well ahead of runner-up Morse (71). Lincoln Academy (82), Winslow (98) and Belfast (108) rounded out the top five.

At the Penobscot Valley meet, the Caribou boys swept the top three positions, but Hermon used a superior pack time to edge the Vikings 56-58 for the Class B team championship.

Ellsworth (65), Mount Desert Island (85) and Presque Isle (105) rounded out the top five.

Dylan Marrero of Caribou won the race in 17:49, with teammates Evan Desmond and Kyle Boucher second and third.

Hermon’s top finisher was Braedon Stevens, eighth in 18:55, but Stevens led a pack including Kyle Byram (ninth), Zachary Beaton (12th), Ben Zapsky (13th) and Dylan Fowler that finished just 27.7 seconds apart, enabling the Hawks to score the narrow team victory.

Other top-five individuals were fourth-place Matyas Nactigall of Washington Academy in East Machias and fifth-place Matthew Frost of Ellsworth.

Caribou placed four runners among the top five finishers in the girls race to score 25 points, well ahead of runner-up Ellsworth (70). MDI (78) was third, with Presque Isle (121) and Old Town (131) completing the top five.

Caribou’s Abigail Wimmer was the individual champion in 21:35, followed by teammates Sarae Greenier in second place, fourth-place Ashley Violette, fifth-place Emily Austin and 13th-place Kacie Haney as the Vikings cruised to their title.

Ellsworth was led by third-place Trinity Montigny and sixth-place Caitlin MacPherson, while MDI was paced by Katelyn Osborne (ninth) and Louise Chaplin (12th).

In Class C, seniors Brendan Penfold of Deer Isle-Stonington and Eliza Broughton of George Stevens Academy established new Orono varsity course records, but the host Red Riots used their depth to roll to the boys title and edge George Stevens in the girls competition.

Penfold won the boys race in 17:15.52, but second-place Jonathan Steelman led seven Orono finishers among the top 12 as the Red Riots scored 26 points to defeat second-place George Stevens (82). Lee Academy (126) was third, with Bucksport (157) and Machias (182) rounding out the top five.

Steelman was joined in Orono’s pack by Matt Keresey (third), Sam Holt (fifth), Jonny Spencer (sixth), Tucker Ellis (10th), Tony Manev (11th) and Thorin Saucier (12th).

Caden Mattson led George Stevens’ effort with a fourth-place finish.

The girls race was much closer, with Orono edging George Stevens 26-29, followed by Narraguagus of Harrington (87) and Machias (134).

Broughton’s record-setting time of 20:43.10 led the way, but Orono finished with the slight team edge as the Red Riots and George Stevens combined to place the top 10 finishers.

Orono’s pack, led by sophomore Camille Kohtala’s second-place effort, proved just a bit tighter, with Erin Gerbi (third), Liza Gallandt (fourth), Julia White (seventh) and Katie Owen (10th) providing the Red Riots their margin of victory.

George Stevens’ other top-10 finishers were Mary Richardson (fifth), Zeya Lorio (sixth) Mary Brenna Catus (eighth) and Grace Broughton (ninth).