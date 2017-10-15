Camden Hills’ Anderson wins third straight ‘A’ state golf title; Mattanawcook’s Thompson a four-time champ in ‘C’

Cole Anderson of Camden Hills of Rockport captured his third consecutive Class A crown and Logan Thompson of Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln became a four-time Class C title winner during Saturday’s state individual golf championships at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Other winners were Austin Legge of Cape Elizabeth in Class B and Elizabeth Lacognata of Scarborough in the girls division.

Anderson, a junior who played in the U.S. Amateur championships this past summer and already has verbally committed to continue his playing career at Florida State University after graduation from Camden Hills, actually shared top honors in Class A.

He and Anthony Burnham from Scarborough each shot a 2-under par 70 on Natanis’ Tomahawk course.

Anderson joins Ryan Gay of Gardiner, a three-time co-medalist in 2006, 2007 and 2008, and Kevin MacDonald of Morse of Bath, the outright winner in 1990, 1991 and 1992, as three-time Class A individual champions.

Anderson birdied four of his first seven holes but shot a 37 on the back nine as Burnham was able to match his 18-hole score.

Anderson and Burnham finished two strokes ahead of 2016 runner-up Lucas Roop of Gorham, with Armand Ouellette (73) of Saco’s Thornton Academy and Caleb Manuel (74) of Mount Ararat School in Topsham rounding out the top five finishers.

Thompson became the first four-time state champion in Class C thanks to the low score of the day, a 6-under par 66 on the Arrowhead layout.

The MA senior shot a 5-under 31 over his final nine holes, a run that included three eagles.

Mitchell Tarrio of Kents Hill finished at 1-under 71 to place second in Class C for the second straight year, followed by Jacob Gaudin of Dirigo of Dixfield and Carson Veilleux of Forest Hills of Jackman at 77 and fifth-place Max Woodman of Mattanawcook at 83.

Wyatt Harvey of Houlton and Percy Zentz of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill also earned top-10 honors, finishing in a tie for eighth place at 86.

Legge, who tied for 14th in last year’s Class B competition, shot a 2-under par 70 to score a three-stroke victory over Cape Elizabeth teammate Ryan Collins in this year’s play.

Samuel Smestad, a junior from Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, was third with a 75 while Old Town senior Chris Kauppila was fourth at 78 to post his third top-10 finish in as many years.

Ethan Haag of Yarmouth and Cody Pellerin of Waterville tied for fifth at 79, while others in the Class B top 10 included Kyle Nicholson of Mount Desert Island, tied for seventh at 80, and Brent Stewart of Medomak Valley of Waldoboro, tied for 10th at 81.

Lacognata used a fast start — 6-under par for her first nine holes — to cruise to her first girls individual championship.

The Scarborough senior, who had finished among the top 10 in each of her three previous trips to the state meet, finished at 2-under 70 to defeat runner-up Jordan Laplume of Thornton Academy by three strokes.

Others in the top five were Rachel Smith (80) of Greely of Cumberland Center and Stephanie Rodrigue of Lewiston and Katie Dixon of Carrabec of North Anson, both at 82.