Maine jail guard charged with drug smuggling

A corrections officer at the York County Jail in Alfred was arrested late Saturday for allegedly smuggling Suboxone into the facility, according to the county sheriff.

Andre Sims, 24, of Alfred is charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class B crime, and trafficking in prison contraband, a Class C crime, according to York County Sheriff William L. King Jr.

Sims, who was arrested about 10 p.m. Saturday, was released on $500 cash bail, King said Sunday in a news release. Sims resigned from the department after his arrest.

Suboxone is used in the treatment for opioid addiction.

Sims is scheduled to make his first court appearance at the York County Courthouse in Alfred on Dec. 8.

If convicted, Sims faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine on the Class B charge and up to five years behind bars and a fine of up to $5,000.