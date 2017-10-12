Topsham, Augusta school officials looking into claim of racial slur at soccer game

Pexels.com | Stock Photo | BDN Pexels.com | Stock Photo | BDN

School officials in Augusta and Topsham are investigating claims that a racial slur was directed at players during a soccer game late last month, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Augusta’s Cony High School was playing a game at Topsham’s Mt. Ararat High School on Sept. 28 when the incident occurred, the newspaper reported.

The slur was directed at Cony players, some of whom come from Haitian, Iraqi and Czech families, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Mt. Ararat Athletic Director Geoff Godo told the newspaper that at least one Mt. Ararat soccer player and one spectator are being investigated by school officials for their alleged roles in the incident.

Mt. Ararat Superintendent Brad Smith told the newspaper “any form of discrimination is unacceptable,” and that “this is serious and it will be dealt with.”