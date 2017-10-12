Court News
October 12, 2017
Vermont tries to dismiss lawsuit in ski resort visa fraud case

By AP
Updated:
Public Domain | BDN
Jay Peak ski resort in Vermont.

Vermont officials say the state shouldn’t be liable for losses in a fraud case that cost a ski resort’s foreign investors millions of dollars and potentially the opportunity to live in the United States.

The Burlington Free Press reports the state attorney general’s office filed a motion Monday to dismiss the investors’ lawsuit, saying the government employees named should be immune.

The state also says the investors can’t file a lawsuit on their own because a federal receiver is representing their interests.

Jay Peak ski resort owner and Miami businessman Ariel Quiros and former Jay Peak president William Stenger were accused of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through a visa program.

Quiros has reached a partial settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Stenger has settled with the SEC.

 

Comments

