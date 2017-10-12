Politics
October 12, 2017
Missouri state senator who hoped for Trump assassination follows up with Hitler post

Jeff Roberson | AP | BDN
In this file photo, Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal speaks on the Senate floor in Jefferson City, Mo.

A Missouri state lawmaker, who previously apologized for August Facebook comment in which she allegedly said she hoped for President Donald Trump to be assassinated, grabbed headlines again this week by comparing him to Adolf Hitler, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, who represents University City, posted a series of pictures on Twitter showing the president peeling his shirt off to reveal the genocidal Nazi dictator Hitler underneath. The Tweet was a spoof of a recent controversial Dove soap advertisement.

[Dove apologizes after some see racism in ad]

Republican state lawmakers in Missouri condemned Chappelle-Nadal’s social media posts as “shameful” and “disgusting,” according to the Post-Dispatch.

But although she apologized for the assassination comment, she did not apologize for the Hitler comparison when contacted by the newspaper Thursday.

“I have a First Amendment right to share my opinion, and if a meme is offensive to people, they should look at the First Amendment again,” she said, according to the Post-Dispatch. “Then ask yourself why you have different qualifications for a black woman of Puerto Rican descent than [you do for] other people putting up a meme with no words. It’s Twitter.”

 

