Mass. man who allegedly shot neighbors’ golden retriever faces charges

A Massachusetts man who allegedly shot his neighbors’ golden retriever is being charged with a crime for doing so, Boston television station WCVB reported.

Police have charged Mark J. Vasseur, 61, with malicious killing/injury of a domesticated animal, the station reported.

Vasseur previously told WCVB the dog was growing and showing his teeth, and that he feared the animal was a danger to him, his wife and his chickens.

The owners of the dog, Krissy Dashner and Pate Bates, told the station they let their two dogs out for a run Sunday on their nine-acre Lakeville, Massachusetts, property, but their golden retriever, Walle, didn’t come back.

Bates told WCVB at the time that he knows “people have a right to defend their livestock, if that’s what they’re doing,” but added, “I really wish that he had come and talked to us” instead.