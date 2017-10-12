Mass. woman sells roadkill fur clothing items for as much as $2,350 apiece

Pixabay | BDN Pixabay | BDN

A Massachusetts woman who has launched a successful fashion line using the pelts of animals killed by cars told the New York Post she prefers not to use the term “roadkill.”

“When I pick up these animals, to describe them as something as derogatory and dismissive as ‘roadkill’ would be a disgrace to the significance that they have on our ecosystem,” Pamela Paquin said in a Post video. “While you can use a word like ‘roadkill’ as clickbait, ‘accidental fur’ is a much nicer way of talking about those animals.”

Paquin said she founded the Southbridge, Massachusetts,-based Peace Fur as a way of taking advantage of the one-million-plus animals already killed along America’s roadways every year and, by extension, eliminate the need to cage and kill animals for their furs.

The company’s website describes the fur clothing items as “compassionate” while still being luxurious, and charges as much as $2,350 for a pair of raccoon fur leg warmers.

A black bear neck muff runs $1,580, while a coywolf headband is priced at $980, among other items.