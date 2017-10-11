Mold found in Portland school

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Officials at Longfellow Elementary School in Portland confirmed they have found mold in the building.

Portland Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana said members of the Protect Our Neighborhood Schools campaign first noticed it. The group is pushing for voters to approve repairs on four Portland elementary schools.

Botana said he found out about it from a picture posted on the campaign’s Facebook page, prompting school officials to take action immediately.

“Up until the picture was on Facebook we didn’t even know about it which suggests it’s recent,” Botana said. “It’s in a section of the building that doesn’t have asbestos, so the mediation if it turns out to be mold will be relatively simple to do without huge disruption to the school.”

They don’t believe the mold is hazardous to students or staff. An air quality test was performed this weekend, and those results will be in by the end of the week.

“We also had a roofing contractor come out and plug some holes in the area of the roof above that so there could’ve been water that was seeping in and so that’s been repaired,” said Botana.

On Friday, the school department sent out an email alerting parents of the issue.

“I was not all that surprised given the conditions of the school but saddened and worried for my son’s health,” said Lori Blake, mother of a student at the school.

Botana said that there have been no other reports of mold in any other schools.