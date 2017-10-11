Explosion injures several people at Maine business

An explosion and fire at a Detroit business Wednesday afternoon sent “multiple people” to hospitals, including one who was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland by helicopter, according to WMTW.

Area emergency crews were sent to North Agricultural Sales around 1 p.m. after a reported chemical explosion.

Attempts to reach multiple area emergency response officials on Wednesday afternoon and evening were unsuccessful.

David Madore, spokesman for the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, said DEP crews were initially dispatched to the site, but were called back after firefighters doused the flames and determined DEP wasn’t needed.

State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators also went to Detroit to investigate, according to Stephen McCausland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman.