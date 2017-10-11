‘Codfather’ seafood mogul forced to give up fishing vessels

John Sladewski | AP | BDN John Sladewski | AP | BDN

Carlos Rafael, the seafood mogul known in the media as the “The Codfather,” must give up four fishing vessels and 34 permits as part of his punishment for a range of crimes including smuggling and tax evasion, The Standard-Times newspaper reported.

Rafael, 65, of North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, has already been sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty in March to 28 offenses, including conspiracy, false labeling of fish, bulk cash smuggling, tax evasion and falsifying federal records.

U.S. District Court Judge William Young on Wednesday also ordered Rafael to forfeit four fishing vessels, worth an estimated total of $2.2 million, and the nearly three dozen permits associated with them, according to the newspaper.