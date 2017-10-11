Court News
‘Codfather’ seafood mogul forced to give up fishing vessels

Bangor Daily News
John Sladewski | AP | BDN
In this Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, Carlos Rafael talks on the phone at Homer's Wharf near his herring boat F/V Voyager in New Bedford, Mass. The U.S. fishing magnate known as "The Codfather" who pleaded guilty to evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal is set to be sentenced beginning in Boston

Carlos Rafael, the seafood mogul known in the media as the “The Codfather,” must give up four fishing vessels and 34 permits as part of his punishment for a range of crimes including smuggling and tax evasion, The Standard-Times newspaper reported.

Rafael, 65, of North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, has already been sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty in March to 28 offenses, including conspiracy, false labeling of fish, bulk cash smuggling, tax evasion and falsifying federal records.

U.S. District Court Judge William Young on Wednesday also ordered Rafael to forfeit four fishing vessels, worth an estimated total of $2.2 million, and the nearly three dozen permits associated with them, according to the newspaper.

 

