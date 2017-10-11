Boston firefighter suspended after ‘slave rebellion’ Facebook post

Jaap Arriens | TNS | BDN Jaap Arriens | TNS | BDN

A Boston firefighter was placed on leave after making what department officials called “very disturbing” posts on Facebook, multiple media outlets have reported.

Fifteen-year department veteran Octavius Rowe was placed on paid leave starting Oct. 2, WCVB television reported.

Fire department spokesman Steve MacDonald told the Boston Globe Rowe’s posts appeared to advocate violence, with one post described as featuring a bloody cartoon of a man carrying another man’s decapitated head, along with the text “Nat Turner’s slave rebellion.”

Nat Turner led a rebellion of enslaved people in Virginia in 1831, for which he was ultimately arrested and executed by state officials at the time.

MacDonald told the Globe the posts do not reflect the values of the department. A Boston police official told reporters there is nothing criminal about the posts, however.