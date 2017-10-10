Nation
Mom arrested after police allegedly find toddler ‘covered in feces from head to toe’

Polk County Jail | BDN
This photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Destinee Miller, of Des Moines, who was jailed Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, after officers found her three young children alone outside their home, including one covered in feces and another with a full diaper. Miller remains in jail on child endangerment charges.

A 25-year-old Iowa mother has been charged with three counts of child endangerment after police allegedly found her three children home alone and covered in filth, WHO television and other media outlets reported.

Destinee Miller, of Des Moines, made her initial court appearance Tuesday is not allowed to have any contact with her children, WHO reported.

KCCI television reported that the oldest of the children, a 4-year-old, said he had been trying to make breakfast to feed his 2-year-old sister and 1-year-old brother, but took his siblings outside after the stove made a noise that scared him.

Police said the 2-year-old was “naked and covered in feces from head to toe,” while the 1-year-old was wearing a full diaper, KCCI reported.

In addition to the three children, four dogs were removed from the home as well, KCCI reported.

Police said they found spoiled food, dog feces and human waste throughout the home, according to the station.

 

