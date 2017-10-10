Man convicted of killing girlfriend to stand trial for shooting Maine driver on highway

Theresa Hemond | BDN Theresa Hemond | BDN

Submitted photo | BDN Submitted photo | BDN

A 40-year-old man serving a life sentence for killing his former girlfriend in West Virginia has been extradited to Pennsylvania to stand trial for allegedly shooting and killing a Maine man on the highway, the Herald-Mail newspaper reported.

John W. Strawser, Jr., has been charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting Timothy “Asti” Davison, of Poland, Maine, while driving on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania on Jan. 4, 2014.

The incident was initially characterized a case of road rage, but police later said they believe Strawser ran Davison’s vehicle off the highway and shot him in a case of mistaken identity.

After the alleged crime, friends of Davison recalled him as fun and carefree.

“He was the type of person who did not worry about the past and there was no future, every day was its own adventure [and] no one else lived his life like Asti did,” longtime friend Theresa Hemond told the Bangor Daily News at the time.

“Asti was just the most reliable guy I knew, really one of a kind,” childhood friend Nick Colby said.

More than a year after the alleged highway incident, Strawser shot and killed his former girlfriend outside her West Virginia home. He was found guilty of first degree murder in that case in August 2016, according to The Dominion Post newspaper.