Lobsterman fined $10,000, boat seized after he was caught stealing traps

An Australian man was fined $10,000 and had his boat seized as part of a heavy penalty for claiming other lobstermen’s traps as his own, WAtoday.com.au reported.

Jason Keith Knowler pleaded guilty to a range of charges related to the theft, which prosecutors said entailed taking catch from commercial lobstermen’s traps and swapping out their buoys for his own, the outlet reported.

The traps were engraved with the rightful owners’ identification numbers, however, and investigators were able to link the thefts back to Knowler, according to WAtoday.com.au.

In addition to the fine and boat seizure, authorities suspended Knowler’s license for 12 months and seized his outboard engine, trailer, GPS equipment, floats and ropes, the outlet reported.

Australian rock lobsters are very different than the lobsters caught in the North Atlantic by Maine lobstermen. The Australian rock lobsters do not have the two large front claws that Maine lobsters are prized for, for instance.