Maine concert promoter’s domestic violence trial delayed until end of month

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — The domestic violence trial for a prominent Maine concert promoter was delayed until the end of the month.

Jury selection for the trial against Alex Gray has been moved to Monday, Oct. 30.

Charged with a domestic violence assault misdemeanor, Gray appeared in Cumberland County Superior Court before Justice Nancy Mills around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Mills agreed to stay his jury trial for two weeks.

The jury selection was delayed for a “variety of reasons,” including the short work week and a busy court docket, said Gray’s Portland-based attorney, Gerard P. Conley Jr.

Gray was arrested and charged earlier this winter after allegedly knocking his girlfriend of five years to the ground when she tried to leave his Portland condominium, and choking and repeatedly slamming her head against the floor.

Depending on how long the jury selection process takes, the trial could start on Halloween, Conley said.

Conley was not sure whether his client would take the stand during the trial.

“We don’t know yet,” he said. “He obviously has the right to take the stand if he wants to.”

Gray is the owner of the Waterfront Concert series, which contracts with Bangor, Portland, Orono and Lewiston to host outdoor shows at various venues, including Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion and the Maine State Pier.

Gray agreed to abide by his current bail requirements, which include not using alcohol or drugs, or possessing firearms. He is also to still barred from contacting the alleged victim and will be subject to random searches by police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.